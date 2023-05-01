Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 442.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $10,225,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $449,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

About Avantor



Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

