Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.