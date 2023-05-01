Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 746,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

