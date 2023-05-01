Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REMX opened at $79.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $621.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.