Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,761 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

TFS Financial stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Articles

