Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,183 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $50.64 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.