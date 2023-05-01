Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.41 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

