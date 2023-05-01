Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.75 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.