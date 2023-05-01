Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,590,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INFL stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.