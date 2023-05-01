Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

SUSB opened at $24.17 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

