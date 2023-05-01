Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

