Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $26.76 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

