Parallel Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CACI opened at $313.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. CACI International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.