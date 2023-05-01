Parallel Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

