Parallel Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

