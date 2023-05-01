Parallel Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.61 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

