Parallel Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

