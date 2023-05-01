Parallel Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,666,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.71 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

