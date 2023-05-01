Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

GWW opened at $695.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $670.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $698.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

