Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $302.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.