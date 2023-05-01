Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $99.73 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

