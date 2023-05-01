Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,555 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 60.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.