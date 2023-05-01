Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 in the last three months. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $551.25 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

