Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.