Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 465.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.58. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

