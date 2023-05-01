Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

