Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Baxter International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 185.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Cowen dropped their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

