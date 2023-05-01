Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $163.74 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average is $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

