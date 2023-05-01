Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $153.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.