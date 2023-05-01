Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOG opened at $233.85 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.65.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
