Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $233.85 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.