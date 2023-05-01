Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.8 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.