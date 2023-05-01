Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ILF stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

