Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Loews by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 142.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

