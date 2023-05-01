Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HSBC by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

