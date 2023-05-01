Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

INCO opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.55. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

