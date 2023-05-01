Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 23,128 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

