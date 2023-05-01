Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $86.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

