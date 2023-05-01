Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ferguson by 73.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

FERG stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

