Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

