Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.