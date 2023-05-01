Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in BILL by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

