Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the period.

KOMP opened at $40.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

