Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after buying an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,002,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,219,000.

GNR opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

