Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

COO opened at $381.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $388.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.