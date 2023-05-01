Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 585 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

