Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.31.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 862,516 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

