Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 3,769 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173,121 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.70 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

