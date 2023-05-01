Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.