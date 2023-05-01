Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PINS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

