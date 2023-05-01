Planning Center Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $169.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.